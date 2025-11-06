Kim Kardashian's latest TV project may have been panned by critics, but the harsh response is unexpectedly driving its success.

After a wave of scathing reviews went viral, Hulu's new legal drama "All's Fair" has become one of the platform's most-watched new shows, according to The US Sun.

The Ryan Murphy–produced series premiered on November 4, centering on Kardashian as a glamorous Los Angeles divorce attorney running an all-female law firm.

Early viewership numbers were reportedly modest, but the show's conversation exploded once critics began labeling it "the worst television drama ever made."

A Hulu insider told The U.S. Sun that engagement on the series nearly doubled within 48 hours of the reviews dropping, calling the backlash "the best thing that could've happened" to the show.

"It wasn't getting much attention before the embargo lifted," the insider said. "But once all the 0% reviews hit, everyone wanted to see what the fuss was about."

'So Bad, It's Good'

The show's Rotten Tomatoes score initially sat at 0% before creeping up to 6% (as of publication), with reviews calling it everything from "a Ryan Murphy disaster" to "a crime against television."

The Times wrote that "All's Fair" is "so bad, it's not even enjoyably so," while Variety described it as "a clumsy, condescending take on rah-rah girlboss feminism."

Critics also aimed Kardashian's acting, calling her performance "empty, unforgivably dull." The Hollywood Reporter went further, arguing that starring alongside heavyweights like Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close, and Teyana Taylor only highlights her lack of range.

But the audience reaction has been strikingly different.

On X and TikTok, fans have called the show "so bad it's amazing," with many admitting they tuned in out of curiosity. "I saw all the zero-star reviews and had to check it out," one fan posted. "It really might be the worst show ever—and I can't stop watching."

From Flop to Viral Phenomenon

Despite its critical drubbing, "All's Fair" has turned into a viral hit. Hashtags for the series have dominated trending charts, and Hulu has quietly celebrated the boost in viewership, sources said.

The network's producers are reportedly taking the backlash in stride, describing the show's tone as "campy, self-aware, and not meant to be taken seriously."

Kardashian, 45, plays Allura Grant, a sharp-tongued attorney who takes on celebrity divorces in the show's exaggerated, high-gloss world.

The premise—complete with over-the-top courtroom scenes and melodramatic dialogue—appears to have struck the right mix of irony and spectacle for fans who love a trainwreck they can't look away from.

One insider close to the production told The U.S. Sun the negative reviews have been met with humor behind the scenes.

"Of course nobody likes getting slammed," they said. "But this show was always meant to be a little outrageous. If people are watching and talking, that's a win."

Kardashian has yet to publicly comment on the critical reception, though she's been actively promoting "All's Fair" on her social media accounts. The series marks her first scripted starring role since her appearance in "American Horror Story: Delicate," another Ryan Murphy project.