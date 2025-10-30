Kanye​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are said to be plotting the start of a new enterprise which will go against the beauty and fashion empire of Kim Kardashian.

The couple, according to sources from Radar Online, are the masterminds behind what the insiders define as a "mirror image" of Kardashian's SKIMS and SKKN brands, with the anonymous one referring to it as a "revenge play" ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌way.

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is reported that the couple is working on the project behind the scenes and that they will reveal a big news about it in December.

The rapper, who changed his name to Ye, not long ago, hinted this new venture indirectly by creating a brand-new online platform, igniting rumors regarding his upcoming fashion and lifestyle ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌initiatives.

According to one insider, West sees the project as a way to outdo his ex-wife. "This goes way beyond fashion," the source said. "Kanye sees this as his revenge play. He's determined to outdo Kim on every front."

The source added that Censori's brand "is being crafted to mirror hers on purpose" and is meant to compete directly with everything Kardashian has built.

Kardashian, 45, reportedly feels blindsided by her ex-husband's plans.

A source close to the reality star told the outlet she is "furious" and believes West "is pulling all the strings here."

The insider added, "He's been hinting for months that he's planning to reclaim his crown and make Bianca the next superstar. Kim feels like he's taking everything she worked for and weaponizing it against her."

Kim Kardashian loves copying Ye’s wife Bianca Censori pic.twitter.com/vLOOCJDKXm — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) May 2, 2025

Bianca's Image Mirrors SKIMS Branding

Industry observers have noted similarities between Censori's public image and the early aesthetic of Kardashian's SKIMS campaigns.

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to a fashion insider, the way Bianca lately has been posting pictures on her social media, in which she is mostly seen in barely-there, tight body outfits, looks to be totally deliberate of her.

The source clarified that West has pretty much branded himself by provoking people, and this step should be seen as just one of the many ways he is using to get noticed and dominate the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌conversation.

Kardashian is said to be taking the move seriously, reportedly holding "emergency strategy meetings" with her team. Friends told the outlet she feels "on edge" as West continues shaping Censori's image.

Another insider claimed West has been "molding Bianca into a replica of Kim for a while," from her clothing choices to her public demeanor.

Tension Between the Exes

Kardashian​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ and West got married in 2014 and ended their marriage in 2022. The couple is the parents of four children: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. While Kardashian described their relationship as "healthy," she also said to host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast that the "final straw" for their marriage was the feeling of being "emotionally and financially ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌unsafe."

While Kardashian continues to expand her businesses, insiders say she's keeping a close eye on West's next move.

A Hollywood business source told Radar that while Kim's brand remains "practically unshakable," she is aware that "Kanye can be unpredictable."

Censori, meanwhile, sees the partnership as her opportunity for greater fame. "This is her shot at real fame," a source said.