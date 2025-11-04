Kim Kardashian is awaiting the results of her latest California bar exam this week, but she already knows who might be partly to blame if she doesn't pass — ChatGPT.

During Vanity Fair's popular lie detector segment with her "All's Fair" co-star Teyana Taylor, Kardashian openly admitted that she used the AI chatbot to help her study for the test. However, her review of the tool wasn't exactly glowing.

"I use it for legal advice, so when I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and put it in there," Kardashian revealed during the interview.

Unfortunately, she said the advice she received was often wrong.

"It has made me fail tests ... all the time," she added, explaining that the tool's inaccuracies left her frustrated enough to "yell at it."

The reality star and aspiring lawyer said she initially leaned on ChatGPT to make her study process easier.

But after realizing the AI tool frequently gave her incorrect answers, she admitted the experiment had backfired.

"I'm really leaning on them to help me," she said, referring to OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, TMZ reported.

Kim Kardashian Aims for California Bar Exam

Despite the setbacks, Kardashian's determination to become a lawyer hasn't wavered. She previously passed the "baby bar," or First-Year Law Students' Examination, in 2021 after four attempts.

Now, she's working toward passing the official California bar exam — one of the toughest in the country.

According to El-Balad, the state's bar exam is a two-day challenge that includes five one-hour essay questions, one 90-minute performance test, and 200 multiple-choice questions.

As stated by the California State Bar, the July 2024 exam had a pass rate of just 53.8%, underscoring its difficulty even for seasoned test-takers.

Kim Kardashian remains optimistic and committed to her goal of following in her late father Robert Kardashian's footsteps as an attorney.