Bruce Willis, 70, was seen enjoying a rare public outing on Thursday in Los Angeles, giving fans a heartening glimpse of the actor amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The Die Hard star appeared in good spirits during a beachfront stroll in Santa Monica, walking hand-in-hand with his carer.

Dressed casually in a gray T-shirt, tan pants, white sneakers, and a blue baseball cap, Willis also wore sunglasses as he took in the ocean breeze.

At one point, he used a railing for support but maintained a steady smile, showing that he remains mobile despite his diagnosis.

According to TMZ, Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared with People that he is in "really great health overall," even though he is reportedly no longer verbal. "Bruce would have loved [the FTD benefit concert in New York]," she said.

"He always loved live music ... I think that he would've definitely got up there and started playing his harmonica."

The benefit, honoring Willis, featured performances by Keith Richards, Norah Jones, and Mavis Staples, and was attended by stars like Kevin Bacon, Whoopi Goldberg, and Michael J. Fox.

Bruce Willis' FTD Diagnosis Confirmed by Family

Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 before his family later confirmed he has FTD, a progressive brain disorder that affects personality, behavior, and language.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia, Bruce's condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia," his daughter Rumer Willis said on Instagram. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

To help manage his health, Willis has moved into a separate one-story home with 24/7 care, allowing Emma to focus on being his wife rather than his primary caregiver, DailyMail reported.

She told The Sunday Times that the arrangement has given Bruce more independence and allowed friends and family to spend quality time with him without her supervision.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make," she said. "But it was the right move — for him, for our girls, for me."

Willis shares daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout with ex-wife Demi Moore, and daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Emma.

Emma recently spoke about the challenges of caregiving on the HealSquad podcast, emphasizing the importance of self-care. She explained that neurologists warned her that many caregivers face serious health risks.