Bruce Willis has been moved into a smaller home staffed by full-time caretakers as his family adjusts to life with his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, his wife and family members said.

Emma Heming Willis said the one-story house was chosen so their two youngest daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, can keep routines and have space of their own while the actor receives 24-hour care. Heming described the house as "filled with love, warmth, care and laughter," in an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer.

"He lights up when he sees his children," a family source told the Daily Mail, adding that the actor sometimes does not recognize faces and that his condition has "gone downhill fast." The family said his daughters visit daily for breakfast and dinner, and that friends continue to stop by.

Willis, 70, retired from acting in 2022 after his family announced he had aphasia. The following year they revealed a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, a progressive brain disease for which there are currently no treatments proven to stop the illness.

Heming said the move was made with the children's needs in mind. "I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters," she said in the ABC interview. She and family members said the decision has broad support within the family and that everyone is focused on quality of life.

"There is no drama. The whole family likes and supports the way she is looking after Bruce. They feel he is very well taken care of," a family source said. The source said the family enjoys moments when aspects of Willis' former self emerge — a smile, a laugh or a gesture — and that they make time together light and warm, dancing, watching television and sharing meals.

Willis, star of the "Die Hard" film series, has six daughters and has been married to Heming since 2009. In 2022, Willis' family said he had "progressed" since the aphasia diagnosis and announced the frontotemporal dementia diagnosis the next year.

Frontotemporal dementia primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, regions involved in behavior, personality and language. Symptoms and progression vary, and specialists emphasize supportive care and planning.