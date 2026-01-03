A legal war between Priscilla Presley and her former business partners has produced one of Hollywood's wildest allegations yet: Lisa Marie Presley and her daughter Riley Keough supposedly donated eggs to help John Travolta and Kelly Preston have children.

The claims surfaced in a cross-complaint filed by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko—Priscilla's ex-business associates—who are fighting back against the elder abuse lawsuit she slapped them with earlier.

What began as a money dispute has spiraled into accusations involving two of entertainment's most prominent families.

The lawsuit, reported by The National Enquirer, alleges Lisa Marie helped the couple conceive their eldest son, Jett, who was born April 13, 1992.

Jett died tragically in January 2009 at just 16 after a seizure caused him to hit his head on a bathtub during a Bahamas vacation.

An insider told Radar Online, "Lisa Marie was very close to John, and she wanted to help him and Kelly, who couldn't bear children."

The source added, "Think about it: they named him Jett – Elvis Presley loved jets."

Years later, Lisa Marie allegedly tried helping the couple again. But her ex-husband Michael Lockwood—married to her from 2006 to 2021—claimed the deal fell through because Travolta "no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie's eggs" and didn't want "eggs with heroin" on them.

Lisa Marie had been open about her drug struggles before getting clean. She once reflected, "I'm not perfect, my father wasn't perfect, no one's perfect. It's what you do with it after you learn... and then you try to help others with it."

Lockwood dismissed the whole thing, saying, "That just sounds crazy. I have not heard anything about it."

Riley Keough's Alleged Role

After supposedly turning down Lisa Marie's second offer, the lawsuit claims Travolta and Preston approached her daughter Riley about having their youngest son, Ben, born in November 2010.

Court documents state the parties "orchestrated a deal where Riley gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son Ben Travolta."

Riley allegedly got an "old Jaguar" and up to $20,000 for the deal. The lawsuit even includes a supposed text message photo of Travolta with his daughter Ella and Ben, captioned for Priscilla, "There's your beautiful great-grandson, his stunningly talented sister, and your buddy John."

Priscilla, now 80, is accused of arranging the entire thing, but her attorneys are fighting against it.

According to the New York Times, Marty Singer and Wayne Harman fired back in a statement, "Brigitte Kruse and her co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family."

Singer later called it "one of the most shameful, ridiculous, salacious, and meritless lawsuits I have seen in my practice..."

The allegations stem from Priscilla's lawsuit accusing Kruse of being a "con artist and pathological liar" who allegedly stole $1 million by fraudulently securing 80 percent of her income. Priscilla has denied all counteraccusations