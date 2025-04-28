Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has opened up about the "tiny but monumental" mistake he made that caused a horrific snowplow accident, or his near-death experience.

The A-list actor shared new insight into the tragedy that took place on New Year's Day 2023, when he was dragged under the snowplow outside his Lake Tahoe home, according to Daily Mail UK.

"I didn't engage the parking brake or disengage the steel tracks," 54-year-old Renner revealed in his upcoming memoir chronicling the near-fatal accident. "In that moment — an innocent, critical, life-changing moment — that tiny but monumental slip of the mind would change the course of my life forever."

Renner was in the driver's cab of his huge 14,000-pound snowcat when it occurred to him that his nephew was in harm's way. He jumped out in an effort to save his life.

"My feet lost their grip on the moving tracks, and I never made it to the cab. I lurched violently forward, out of control," he wrote. "In that split second I was catapulted off the spinning metal tracks, arms flailing. I arced over the front of the tracks, propelled forward, down onto the hard-packed ice, where my head hit the ground hard and instantly gashed open."

"There came terrible crunching sounds as 14,000lb of galvanized steel machinery slowly, inexorably, monotonously, ground over my body. It was a horrifying soundtrack."

This catastrophic snowplow accident that left him with 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung, and a pierced liver has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Renner's quick-thinking nephew was able to offer immediate aid until emergency responders arrived on the scene. The actor was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he remained for more than two weeks, undergoing multiple surgeries.

Despite the severity of his injuries, including the piercing of his liver by one of his broken ribs, Renner's determination to recover remained unwavering.

In the days following the accident, details emerged revealing the harrowing sequence of events. As the snowplow began barreling toward his nephew, Renner made a desperate dash to get back into the cab of the machine, but tragically, he was pulled beneath it and crushed.

Despite the odds, Renner has made an incredible recovery and recently returned to work on set, filming for "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"—the third installment of the popular Knives Out series.

In an emotional reflection on his recovery, Renner shared, "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone, but I have been refueled and refilled with love – and titanium," he joked, adding a touch of humor to the painful experience. He also revealed that his love for his nephew, whom he was trying to protect, was a driving force behind his remarkable resilience. "I would go through it all over again to save my nephew," he said.

As he continues to heal, Renner's memoir, which is set to be released on April 29, chronicles his journey through recovery. He described to People magazine that the writing process as cathartic, reflecting on every detail of the accident and the subsequent healing.