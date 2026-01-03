Nearly six years have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left Britain for California. The fallout continues to define relationships within the Royal Family, but Kate Middleton has apparently moved on.

Her cancer diagnosis reportedly changed everything. After months of chemotherapy and time away from public duties, Kate emerged with what The Times describes as a markedly different worldview—one where the Sussex drama doesn't rank high on her list of concerns.

People close to the Wales household say Kate's thinking has become more "spiritual" since her illness. The Times confirmed what many suspected, "Prince Harry is not in contact with William." The brothers don't talk. Period.

Kate now reportedly believes "life's too short" to get worked up about Harry, according to sources who spoke to the outlet.

Health Crisis Shifted the Wales Family Dynamic

The timing of Harry's announcements hasn't helped. William traveled to Brazil on official business recently. Harry picked that window to reveal plans for a Canada trip during "remembrancetide."

William's team reportedly reacted with what the Times called "a sense of weary inevitability."

Robert Waldinger co-wrote a report with Kate about early years development, according to People. His philosophy centers on meaningful relationships and not wasting energy on negativity. Sources say his teachings resonated deeply with the princess after her health scare.

One insider told the publication, "If Kate has learnt anything from her cancer ordeal and the teachings of Robert Waldinger, however, she'll know that life's far too short to get hung up on Harry."

That same source noted Waldinger's message about the importance of love "is a message that the princess appears to have taken to heart."

William and Kate remain the most popular royals among the British public. Behind closed doors, they've dealt with serious challenges—the Princess of Wales' cancer among them.

Sources explained the calculation plainly.

"After repeatedly taking aim at his brother and sister-in-law, it's hardly surprising that William and Kate would rather focus on raising their own family," one insider told the Times.

The breakdown goes beyond just William and Harry. King Charles reportedly stopped speaking to his younger son over Harry's lawsuit seeking automatic police protection. They've since reconnected during a UK visit Harry made last year, but the situation with William and Kate hasn't thawed.