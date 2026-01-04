The first major Hollywood red carpet of 2026 took place ahead of the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, presented by American film and television critics. Elegance was the theme of the evening, with very classic looks, structured designs, and few celebrities willing to experiment with their outfits.

The first Latinos to arrive were Eugenio Derbez, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo, and Camila Pérez, Eugenio's co-star in the Apple TV hit Acapulco , which is nominated. The series is one of the few productions that include Spanish in its dialogue.

Almost simultaneously, Mexican-American actor, musician, and director Michael Peña arrived. Everyone was dressed in black and in very appropriate looks for the evening, with the exception of Rosaldo, who seemed better dressed for a date with her husband than for an awards gala.

Brazilian actor Wagner Moura, nominated for best actor in a film for his role in The Secret Agent , looked very elegant in an Asian-style tuxedo and without a shirt.

Although black was once again the color of the night, two golden silhouettes, those of Alicia Silverstone and Elle Fanning, stole the show. Undoubtedly, they were among the best dressed. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande continues to embody Glinda, her role in the two Wicked films, for which she is nominated. The singer-songwriter and actress wore pink in a dress that once again evoked the iconic Audrey Hepburn.

One of the best surprises on the red carpet was seeing Noah Schnapp, who wore red, as a sort of gift for Stranger Things fans, who are still debating the series.

Here are the photos. We'll continue commenting and adding more.