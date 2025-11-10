HBO is developing a television adaptation of "V for Vendetta," to bring the dystopian story to the small screen through a partnership involving major industry figures in television and streaming.​

Pete Jackson has been attached to write the series based on the classic comic. Jackson previously earned a BAFTA TV Award nomination for his work on Channel 4's "Somewhere Boy" and is developing the "Sky Atlantic series "The Death of Bunny Munro." James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairs of DC Studios, will serve as executive producers on the project. Additional executive producers include Ben Stephenson through Poison Pen and Leanne Klein of Wall to Wall Media, a Warner Bros. Television Studios UK company. Warner Bros. Television will produce the series.​

The 2005 film adaptation of "V for Vendetta," directed by James McTeigue and written by the Wachowskis, starred Hugo Weaving as the masked anarchist V and Natalie Portman as Evey Hammond, the young woman he recruits to help topple a fascist government. That feature film earned positive reviews and became a commercial success, grossing over $134 million globally. The filmmakers have announced that the movie will return to theaters in November 2026 for its 20th-anniversary celebration.​

The story of "V for Vendetta" originated as a graphic novel written by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd. The series first appeared in 1982 as a serial in the British anthology "Warrior," with DC Comics taking over publishing rights in 1988. The narrative follows a mysterious anarchist named V, identifiable by his iconic Guy Fawkes mask, who fights against the Norsefire party, a fascist regime controlling Britain in a dystopian future. Evey Hammond, a young woman rescued from the secret police, becomes central to V's plans to overthrow the authoritarian government.​

This marks the latest addition to DC Studios' live-action television slate. HBO previously aired the acclaimed drama "Watchmen," another adaptation of an Alan Moore work, which served as a sequel rather than a direct retelling of the original.

The network is also currently developing "Lanterns," a superhero series expected to premiere in early 2026. Previous attempts to adapt "V for Vendetta" for television included Channel 4's efforts that began in 2017 but did not progress to production, and "Pennyworth," an HBO Max/Epix series that was canceled after three seasons before it could establish its planned connection to the story.

Neither HBO nor DC Studios has offered official comments on the new series, and representatives for Jackson have not yet responded to requests for additional details about the production.