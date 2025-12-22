James Cameron's sci-fi epic "Avatar: Fire and Ash" has cemented its status as a global phenomenon, generating an estimated $345 million worldwide during its opening weekend to secure the undisputed top spot at the box office.

The third installment in the visionary franchise arrived in theaters on December 19, delivering a robust performance that highlights the series' enduring international appeal. While domestic earnings of $88 million fell slightly short of initial projections, the film's staggering $257 million haul from overseas markets propelled it well past the competition.

The global opening underscores the unique strength of the "Avatar" brand, which continues to thrive on the back of premium formats; Disney reported that IMAX, Dolby, and 3D screenings accounted for 66% of the weekend's total revenue, according to Variety.

"Fire and Ash" introduces audiences to a new, darker corner of Pandora with the "Ash People," an aggressive volcanic clan led by the ruthless Varang. The narrative follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they navigate the grief of losing their son, Neteyam, while facing this new threat that challenges their moral compass. Despite a runtime of three hours and seventeen minutes, audiences have flocked to witness the latest expansion of Cameron's universe.

Industry analysts note that while the domestic debut of $88 million trails the $134 million opening of 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," the franchise is historically known for its longevity rather than explosive starts, Comicbook reported. The original "Avatar" opened to just $77 million in 2009 before climbing to nearly $3 billion worldwide, a trajectory that executives at 20th Century Studios hope to replicate.

​"The franchise has never been about breaking opening records; it's about endurance," said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst. "With the holiday corridor ahead, Fire and Ash is positioned to dominate screens for weeks to come."

Critical reception has been generally positive regarding the film's visual spectacle, though some reviews have noted the film's darker tone and complex plot as potential hurdles for casual viewers. Nevertheless, with no major competition on the horizon and a stranglehold on premium large-format screens, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is poised to remain the box office king well into the new year, as per Deadline.