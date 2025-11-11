A 20-year-old Mississippi State University student has been arrested and charged after allegedly yelling antisemitic slurs and throwing coins at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during a pizza review in Starkville, Mississippi.

The Starkville Police Department confirmed that Patrick McClintock was arrested on Monday and charged with disturbing the peace after a viral video of the confrontation circulated.

Authorities say the incident took place on November 7 outside Boardtown Pizza & Pints in Starkville's Cotton District, where Portnoy was filming one of his popular "One Bite" pizza reviews.

In the video, someone can be heard shouting, "(Expletive) the Jews, (expletive) you, Dave Portnoy," while coins are thrown toward the Barstool founder.

The footage quickly spread online, prompting outrage and calls for an investigation.

Brandon Lovelady, Public Information Officer for the Starkville Police, told TMZ, "Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community. Offensive words alone are protected, but when behavior disrupts a public event or risks violence, we will take steps to help maintain safety and security."

He added that authorities are still investigating whether the incident qualifies as a bias-motivated crime, which could carry enhanced penalties under Mississippi law.

Dave Portnoy Withdraws From Mississippi State

Police issued an arrest warrant for McClintock on Friday, and he was taken into custody the following Monday morning.

According to police records, he was released after posting a $2,500 bond. A university spokesperson later confirmed to sources that McClintock withdrew from Mississippi State University shortly after his arrest, USA Today reported.

The alleged attack came as Portnoy and his Barstool team were in Starkville for the Mississippi State vs. Georgia football game, where they hosted a live pregame show.

Despite the disturbing encounter, Portnoy said the incident didn't ruin his weekend.

"On a brighter note, this incident didn't ruin my day — maybe one minute," Portnoy said in a follow-up video.

"The people of Starkville were super nice. They were like, 'We're so sorry, that's mortifying.' I'll never judge one person for the whole city."

Just one day before the arrest, Portnoy appeared on CBS Sunday Morning, saying he regularly experiences antisemitism online.

The Starkville incident, he noted, was "another example" of the hate he faces.