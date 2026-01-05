Travis Kelce is taking time to be with family and loved ones, including Taylor Swift, as he thinks about whether his football career has reached its final chapter after the Kansas City Chiefs' last game of the season.

Following the Chiefs' 14–12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 4, Kelce, 36, spoke openly about the future.

According to DailyMail, instead of giving a clear answer about retirement, he made it clear that the decision will come after reflection and support from the people closest to him.

"I've got so much love for this team, this organization and the people here," Kelce said. "So I'll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow and get close to the family and figure things out."

That family time now includes his high-profile relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

In recent weeks, speculation has grown that Kelce may be ready to step away from football and begin a new chapter of life with Swift, especially as his contract expires at the end of the season.

While Kelce did not mention Swift by name, his focus on family and personal priorities stood out more than football details.

Travis Kelce walking off the field for the last time this season 🥺😢🥺 pic.twitter.com/tVVn4rijw7 — (17-18)Anthony Ramirez 🇮🇪/🇲🇽 (@SportsGuyAnt) January 5, 2026

Travis Kelce Reflects on Tough Choice

Kelce admitted the choice feels harder than last year. After the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss a season ago, he said he knew quickly that he wanted to return.

This time, his feelings are less clear. "Who knows? Either it hits me quick or I gotta take some time," he said. "I think last year was a little bit easier."

Even in a difficult season for the team, Kelce said he felt proud of how he showed up. "Obviously we didn't do as well as a team, but I felt like I came into the season prepared and ready to rock n' roll with the right intentions," he explained. He added that many close games simply did not go their way.

Fans noticed Kelce's emotions earlier in the season, especially during what may have been his final home game on Christmas Day.

He later admitted he was feeling "a whole lot of emotions" while walking onto the field, aware that every moment might matter, People reported.

Kelce also stressed that if he does return, it would have to feel right. "I think if I do choose to come back, that's something I've really gotta focus on, making sure I'm available and ready for those moments," he said.