Dave Portnoy's famous dog, Miss Peaches, has gotten a new brother!

Video shared on Instagram of the meeting on Miss Peaches' official Instagram account Wednesday showed the two dogs together.

Before the meeting, Portnoy, 47, announced the day before he would get another dog.

"Me and Miss Peaches tomorrow are flying to Lifeline Animal Shelter again. We've been waiting for what we think is the perfect sibling for Miss Peaches. She loves everyone and I want her to have the fullest life, so tomorrow we're picking up Pete the Beagle," the Barstool Sports founder said in a clip posted online. "That's his name and we're keeping it."

@famousmisspeaches I got to meet my new brother Pete The Beagle! ♬ original sound - Miss Peaches

When Miss Peaches and Portnoy arrived to pick up the new addition to the family, the reception was warm. The two dogs became fast friends and immediate brothers. The initial meeting video posted showcased the two vying for treats and pets from their dad.

The next video showcased Miss Peaches and Pete on an airplane heading home. The caption read, "I'm teaching Pete how to fly private." In the video, Pete adorably approached the relaxing Miss Peaches, waking her up to play together. Then the two began to explore the airplane, pawing at each other in a friendly way. Even on the ride home, the two were already proven to be getting along great.

Fans on social media exploded with the adorable content. One user wrote, "How can I work when all I want to do is consume Peachy and Pete content. Congrats!! Welcome Pete!!" Another echoed the same sentiment writing, "*cancelling my meetings so I can watch Pete and Miss Peaches videos all day.*"

Other netizens found themselves incredibly moved by the major and important change that Portnoy made by adopting Pete and welcoming him into the family. One comment read, "Boy is his life about to change. I don't know what he had before but he just hit the lottery." Another shared, "Congratulations Pete!! You have hit the doggie LOTTO!! Your papa is gonna spoil you rotten."