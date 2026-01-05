Glen Powell welcomed the new year with Michelle Randolph by his side, fueling fresh buzz after the two were spotted getting cozy during a New Year's celebration in St. Barth's.

Photos shared on social media from Dec. 31 show Powell, 37, wrapping his arms around Randolph, 28, as they rang in 2026 aboard a yacht with friends.

Powell kept things casual in a white T-shirt and black glasses, while Randolph stood out in a white halter dress with bold cutouts. The pair appeared relaxed and close, smiling as they joined a festive group toast.

According to US Magazine, the celebration was shared online by Keleigh Teller, wife of Miles Teller, who posted photos from the trip and wrote, "Happy new year."

Randolph responded with a simple but affectionate comment, replying "heart" under the post. The images quickly caught attention, marking the most public moment yet in what sources describe as a casual romance.

Ahead of the holiday, an insider confirmed that Powell and Randolph planned to spend New Year's together with a large group of friends.

"They traveled together and Glen invited her on the trip," the source said, noting that the trip worked well because Randolph also had mutual friends attending.

Other guests on the yacht included Nina Dobrev, Chord Overstreet and Alix Earle.

GLEN POWELL AND MICHELLE RANDOLPH ARE SO DAMN CUTEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/g8JNb1x4j4 — sylvia (@ohhowromantic) January 5, 2026

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Spotted Together

Earlier in December 2025, it was reported that Powell and Randolph had started seeing each other.

A source described their connection as "very casual and low-key," adding that Powell is "very into her" and enjoying their time together.

According to the insider, the two bonded over shared values, humor, and their work in the entertainment industry.

"They have a lot in common," the source explained. "Michelle is very reserved and Glen brings out a fun side in her."

The source also stressed that neither actor is rushing to define the relationship. "They're enjoying each other, seeing where it goes, and not forcing anything," the insider added.

The New Year's sighting follows several recent outings that sparked dating rumors.

Powell and Randolph were seen together in Miami in late December, where they dined with friends and stayed at the same hotel before flying out together, ENews reported.

They were also spotted at industry events, line dancing in Austin, and attending "Saturday Night Live" on the night Powell hosted.

Both actors come into the relationship after long-term breakups. Randolph previously dated Gregg Sulkin, while Powell ended his relationship with Gigi Paris in 2023.

Speaking about that split, Powell said, "I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her."