Justin Sylvester brought humor and pop culture buzz to the 2026 Critics Choice Awards by joking about Alix Earle's DMs, just days after a viral video linked the influencer to Tom Brady.

Speaking live on the E! red carpet at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Jan. 4, Sylvester, 39, welcomed viewers as awards season officially kicked off.

"Welcome back to E! live from the Critics Choice Awards, where we are kicking off the 2026 awards show season," he said.

"Do not forget that this is all leading up to the main event." According to US Magazine, he then teased viewers with a grin, adding, "And no, I'm not talking about Alix Earle's DMs. I'm talking about the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler."

The comment landed quickly, as Earle, 25, has been at the center of attention following her recent breakup from NFL player Braxton Berrios and a New Year's Eve video showing her partying with Tom Brady in St. Barths.

Sources confirmed in December 2025 that Earle and Berrios ended their two-year relationship, citing long-distance challenges and different life paths.

Justin Sylvester Reflects on Career Shift

Earle later addressed the split herself in an emotional TikTok. "Braxton and I are no longer together," she shared, explaining how being apart made the relationship hard.

"I just feel like I can't be what Braxton needs," she added, saying she wanted to focus on herself and avoid holding him back.

Weeks later, Earle was spotted spending New Year's Eve with Brady, 48, sparking online chatter.

A source said the two spent the night laughing, dancing, and enjoying the party but stressed that it was "nothing serious" and that Earle was not looking to jump into another relationship.

Sylvester's light joke tied the moment back to pop culture without naming names directly, a style fans have come to expect from the longtime TV personality.

His easy confidence on the red carpet comes during a period of reflection in his own career.

Away from awards season buzz, Sylvester recently opened up about realizing he would not land the permanent co-host role on "Jenna & Friends," the TODAY show spin-off that launched after Hoda Kotb's departure.

Speaking with Jeff Lewis, Sylvester admitted he sensed the outcome months earlier, Complex reported.

"Honestly, I knew that I was probably not getting that job in September," he said. "I came to a very quick realization that I'm going to use this opportunity to find another job."