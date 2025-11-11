La Toya Jackson has left fans wondering about her health after sharing several mysterious videos from her doctor's office.

The 69-year-old singer and sister of the late Michael Jackson recently posted two Instagram updates showing her at medical appointments, but stopped short of revealing what was wrong.

"Hi guys, I hope everyone's doing well," she said in a November 7 video filmed from an examination room, sitting on a bright blue chair, ENews reported.

"I'm here at the doctor again, so I'm hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good, and I hope you guys have a great day."

Jackson, known for her 1980 hit "Night Time Lover," did not specify which tests she was taking or why she needed to see a doctor.

Her calm tone and hopeful message, however, caught the attention of fans who quickly sent their love and support.

Just three days later, on November 10, she returned with another brief but telling update. "Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed it—that place again," she said with a small laugh.

"Constantly getting checkups. Oh well. Have a great week, guys." The post's caption read, "Sending love, hugs and light to you all! Have a positive, prosperous, enjoyable week."

La Toya Jackson sparks concern after sharing cryptic video from doctor’s office https://t.co/Jct75HyHue pic.twitter.com/NMkDIr4HEN — Page Six (@PageSix) November 11, 2025

La Toya Jackson Looks Upbeat Yet Tired in New Video

In a separate Instagram clip shared earlier this month, Jackson appeared cheerful but tired, wearing a bright orange cap, scarf, and sunglasses.

"Wishing you guys a fun-filled lovely weekend with much joy!!! Sending love and light to you all! Please stay safe, and of course most of all healthy!" she wrote.

While Jackson hasn't revealed any details about her medical visits, her openness has sparked curiosity and concern among followers.

According to People, her niece, Brandi Jackson, commented, "I love you," while her nephew Taryll Jackson added, "Love you!" showing family support amid her recent checkups.

Despite her health mystery, Jackson has stayed active in recent months. In September, she posted a video of herself on a plane after two sleepless days, joking about her exhaustion.

Weeks earlier, she joined friends for a cooking class to celebrate a birthday, sharing smiles and laughter.