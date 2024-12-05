LaToya Jackson shared a behind-the-scenes look into the iconic family's annual holiday party.

Jackson, the fifth child and middle daughter of the Jackson family, helmed by Katherine Jackson and the late Joe Jackson, posted an Instagram reel on Thursday, December 5, of her family's gathering.

"Happy Thursday from the matriarch of the Jackson family!🌹 And that's not nearly all of us! Happy holidays guys," she penned in the post's caption.

The video included a group family photo, a picture of Jackson sitting next to her mother Katherine on a bench and inside a venue at a table, and a snapshot of Jackson with Rebbie, the eldest child of the Jackson family of musicians.

A couple days earlier, the 68-year-old shared more footage from the shindig, including a photo with Katherine, 94, and Prince Jackson, the late-Michael Jackson's son, and her brother, Jackie.

"A fun filled family day," Jackson penned in the caption. "Mother, Jackie, Prince and myself enjoying time together at Hayvenhurst! Family is everything!!!"

The "Heart Don't Lie" singer also posted a video with Asa Soltan Rahmati, Jermaine Jackson Jr.'s wife.

"Such a beautiful and fun time at family day! @AsaSoltan it's always great seeing you! Love you dear," Jackson wrote.

Despite the family reunion, Janet Jackson was notably missing from her sister's posts. It's unclear whether she attended or not.

"It's good to see Rebbie! Where's Jermaine, Marlon, Randy and Janet?? I see their children," wrote one curious social media user. "Y'all are so blessed your family is so big and filled with love, it's so beautiful to see," a second Instagram follower blushed, while a third wrote, "So good to see Katherine doing well. She's a beautiful woman."

The party came nearly three months after Tito Jackson died. The Jackson 5 singer died on September 15, 2024. His close friend and former manager, Steve Manning, confirmed the news to 'Entertainment Tonight.'

He was 70.

Tito died of a suspected heart attack while traveling between New Mexico and Oklahoma. The news was later confirmed by Siggy Jackson, Tito's nephew, in addition to a spokesman for Janet who confirmed his cause of death as a heart attack.

Tito's sons TJ, Taj, and Taryll also announced his death on Instagram on September 16.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," the post began. "Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."

"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as "Coach Tito" or some know him as "Poppa T." Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously," the siblings added in the post's caption.

"It will forever be "Tito Time" for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is "Love One Another." We love you Pops," the post concluded. The social media carousel included snapshots of Tito, family photos, the Jackson 5, and a photo of a hat and aviator sunglasses.