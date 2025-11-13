White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is facing criticism for publicly naming the alleged redacted victim in Jeffrey Epstein's emails as the late Virginia Giuffre, while accusing Democrats of manipulating the documents to attack Donald Trump.

After members of the House Oversight Committee released a series of Epstein's personal emails, Leavitt said the communications were part of a partisan campaign. The release, she argued, was designed "to create a fake narrative" surrounding the former president.

Leavitt on Trump-Epstein emails: It is not a coincidence that the Democrats leaked these emails to the fake news. This is another distraction campaign by the Dems that's why I'm being asked questions about Epstein instead of the government reopening.

Leavitt says in a statement to RadarOnline, "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump."

She then went on to identify the "unnamed victim" named in the documents. "The 'unnamed victim' referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn't have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions."

Leavitt went on to say that Trump "kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre," and called the renewed attention to Epstein's emails "bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump's historic accomplishments."

The emails, released by House Democrats, include one Epstein sent to author Michael Wolff on Jan. 31, 2019, in which Epstein reportedly wrote, "(Trump) said he asked me to resign. (I was) never a member ever. (Of) course he knew about the girls as he asked (Ghislaine) to stop." Another email dated April 2011 referred to Trump as "the dog that hasn't barked."

Critics blasted Leavitt on social media for using Giuffre's name as a way to distract from what was in the emails. One X user wrote, "That in itself is a deflection from other things revealed today to include Trump probably obstructing justice related to Epstein stuff."

Another wrote, "By saying it was Giuffre she could pivot to the claim of friendliness etc. if it was someone else she didn't have a pivot."

At a press briefing, Leavitt defended her comments. "These emails prove absolutely nothing, other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong," she said.

She further insisted that Trump's relationship with Epstein was minimal, adding that the financier had been banned from Mar-a-Lago "because Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile and a creep."