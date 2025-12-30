Life can change a lot between January and December of the same year, but in some cases, life transforms in radical ways, as happened in 2025 to artists like Cazzu, Jessica Alba, Karol G, and other Latin celebrities. These are their stories.

La Bichota began 2025 in love with Feid and thinking about taking a break after the huge success of her album and tour, Mañana Será Bonito. The break was short-lived, and Karol G not only released her new album, Tropicoqueta, but also starred in a telenovela sketch, had a mini-residency in Paris, and was the main performer at the Victoria's Secret show. But these professional changes paled in comparison to her personal ones.

The Colombian artist ends the year single, with short hair, and with her fans on tenterhooks waiting for a tour.

Cazzu returned to her musical roots with her album Latinaje, filmed the movie Risa y la cabina del viento (Laughter and the Wind Cabin), which will premiere on Netflix in 2026, and continued the transformation of her personal narrative, going from victim of Christian Nodal's betrayal to an artist recognized for her talent, with a successful Latin American tour. This year finds her in a legal dispute over child support from Nodal for Inti, their daughter, but with a better professional outlook than ever.

The icing on the cake was her meeting with Belinda at the annual party of the Mexican edition of GQ magazine. A complete success.

Jessica Alba's marriage to Cash Warren ended in 2024, and she's closing out 2025 not only in the midst of divorce proceedings , but also in a new relationship with an Avenger. The Mexican-American star is enjoying a passionate romance with Danny Ramirez, who is part of Top Gun, plays Falcon in the Marvel sagas, and is preparing to star in and direct Baton, a film produced by Victoria Alonso and David Beckham .

Bad Bunny released his album DtMF in January 2025, and his life took a dramatic turn. Although El Conejo was already the most important artist in Spanish-language music, the success of the album, inspired by the Puerto Rican diaspora in New York and his love for Puerto Rico, catapulted him to worldwide fame, to the point that he begins 2026 preparing to continue his global tour and rehearse his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in San Francisco.

As if all that weren't enough, Hollywood recognized him as a fully-fledged actor, with his role in Happy Gilmore 2 , Netflix's most successful film of the year, and fashion as one of its icons. Bad Bunny was one of the hosts of the Met Gala.

Former Nuestra Belleza Latina, Ana Patricia Gámez, began 2025 as the host of Enamorándonos USA, the Unimás program she co-hosted with Chilean Rafael Araneda, and married to Luis Carlos Martínez. The Mexican beauty queen, host, and businesswoman faces 2026 amidst a contentious divorce, without a television show, and focused on her store in Miami.