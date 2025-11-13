Kaitlyn Bristowe is setting the record straight after a viral dance video with "Dancing With the Stars" pro Sasha Farber sent fans into a frenzy.

The former "Bachelorette" says the flirty moment wasn't a "hard launch" of a new relationship, just two longtime friends having fun.

The speculation began after Farber, 41, shared a clip of himself and Bristowe, 40, performing a playful dance in his kitchen on November 7.

The video showed the pair smiling, twirling, and laughing before collapsing onto the floor. "Stay forever @kaitlynbristowe," Farber captioned the post, prompting followers to wonder if the two were more than friends.

According to US Magazine, Bristowe jokingly replied, "Stay forever he says as he kicks me out 5 mins later. Jk. Thanks for the dance lessons and FEAST."

The chemistry in the clip immediately drew attention from fans and even fellow "DWTS" pros.

Peta Murgatroyd commented, "Ummmmm ok," while Sharna Burgess added, "Ohhhhh I absolutely thought this was a hard launch. It is right? Please tell me it is!!"

Kaitlyn Bristowe Addresses Sasha Farber Dating Rumors https://t.co/jlCSii2lTp — E! News (@enews) November 12, 2025

Kaitlyn Bristowe Denies Romance With Sasha Farber

During the live "Dancing With the Stars" episode on November 11, Bristowe addressed the rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I didn't see the reactions—were people being like, 'Hard launch,' or something?" she laughed.

"Sasha and I are very good friends. Every time I come to L.A., I hang out with him and see him. We always dance together."

She emphasized again that the pair are not romantically involved. "We're great friends," Bristowe said. "I love him so much, and we're not dating."

Bristowe, who previously won "DWTS" season 29 with Artem Chigvintsev, has recently been linked to "Bachelorette" alum Zac Clark, though she's kept quiet about her current relationship status, ENews reported.

"Privacy is so hot," she told sources earlier this year. "It feels right to keep certain things to myself now."

Farber, meanwhile, has been single since his 2022 divorce from fellow "DWTS" pro Emma Slater. The two have remained close friends, and Slater has since moved on with dancer Alan Bersten.

For Bristowe, it was simply a moment of friendship and fun. "I didn't know it sent people into a tailspin," she said. "We just love to dance."