Former lead and current co-host of "The Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe have had enough from Twitter users who kept calling her appearance out as she claps back on the social media app to address the plastic surgery speculations as well as her haters.

Bristowe first clapped back on a user who described her look as "busted." The reality TV star quickly quote-retweeted the post and wrote, "So sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus,"

Following this, Bristowe reposted another tweet that pointed out her "different" appearance, to which she responded, "6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour." (read the full tweet below)

6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight 💪🏼 https://t.co/FmLLFoBVAk — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) June 17, 2021

The offensive comments did not stop there as another critic tweeted out, "Looks like she has a really small brain." Bristowe briefly responded by saying, "Ooooo burn ann."

Fans to the rescue

Bristowe is not alone in her battle against online trolls as her fans rallied their support.

"My god this is so cruel. She is a human being, Her family and friends love her and this hurts her and them to read this sh!t Annnnnnnd....WHY ARE YOU TAGGING HER!!!" one user wrote.

"Never let those kind of accounts bother you! I can only imagine what they look like that they feel the need to put down others to feel better about themselves." another user wrote.

"Kaitlyn they're just jealous. Any woman who tears down another has issues of her own and unfortunately takes it out on others. Ignore. They see it gets to you they'll do it more. Don't give anyone that kind of power over you," one tweeted.

Not the only one who received such comments

Bristowe is not the first person within the "Bachelor Nation" who received negative comments from critics regarding their physical appearance.

As we previously reported, Cassie Randolph from "The Bachelor" had addressed "nasty" and "hate" messages regarding plastic surgery speculations.

In a video titled "Assumptions," which was uploaded on her YouTube channel, the reality TV star slammed her critics with kindness by saying that it's fine to not worry about other person's comments.

She also set the record straight by admitting she had lip fillers and botox around her face, but no part of her body had surgery under a knife.

Who is Kaitlyn Bristowe?

The Canadian reality TV star was a former contestant of the "The Bachelor" season 19, who later became the lead of the 11th season of "The Bachelorette."

Today she is now a co-host and mentor of the show's current season.

She also appeared in "Dancing with the Stars" with Artem Chigvinstev.

