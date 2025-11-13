Cheryl Hines is breaking her silence about one of the most difficult moments in her marriage.

In her memoir "Unscripted," the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star opens up about her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sexting controversy, sharing how the two managed to overcome the ordeal and rebuild their relationship.

Hines, 60, shared that while she was vacationing in Italy, Kennedy reached out to alert her about another news story that was about to surface.

The story involved a journalist who said she had exchanged personal — but not physical — messages with a political figure, later revealed to be Kennedy.

The scandal spread quickly online, with headlines and speculation dominating the news.

"I hated all of it," Hines writes. "The swirl of headlines, rumors, and insinuations was upsetting and overwhelming. I had hit a wall."

According to PageSix, the controversy stemmed from an alleged digital affair between Kennedy and political reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

Reports claimed that their communication turned romantic while she was covering his presidential campaign.

Kennedy denied any inappropriate behavior, saying he had only met Nuzzi once for an interview.

How Cheryl Hines overcame ‘pain’ of husband RFK Jr.’s sexting scandal https://t.co/3WzbKP368l pic.twitter.com/I4M32HMbiZ — Page Six (@PageSix) November 12, 2025

Cheryl Hines Admits She Felt 'Unimportant'

Hines admits that at first, she tried to brush it off. Her husband had already faced harsh criticism for his controversial political views, and public drama wasn't new to their relationship.

But as she spent more time in Europe, she began to feel the emotional weight of it all. "This latest story was leaving me with the feeling of being unimportant to him," she wrote. "It was the end of the line for me."

After returning from her trip, Hines was met at the airport by Kennedy, who came to pick her up.

Though she "felt distant from him," the two decided to confront the issue head-on, People reported.

Hines explained that in the days that followed, they put everything on hold to have honest conversations and confront the situation directly.

"We talked about all of the painful times we'd been through and what we meant to each other."

Through those emotional conversations, the couple worked to rebuild trust. "We analyzed how we had become disconnected and what had kept us together," she added. "Through those soul-searching days, we tightened our ties that bind."

Hines later discussed the incident publicly, saying, "You always have to consider the source. It ends with a conversation with Bobby."

Married since 2014, Hines and Kennedy have faced both personal and political storms together.