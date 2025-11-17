Pope Leo XIV welcomed dozens of Hollywood stars and film industry professionals to the Vatican on Saturday for a special audience celebrating cinema's role in society.

The gathering brought together Academy Award-winning actors, directors, and producers, including Cate Blanchett, Spike Lee, Monica Bellucci, Chris Pine, and Viggo Mortensen, to discuss the significance of film in connecting with audiences worldwide.​

The first American-born pope spent nearly an hour greeting each attendee personally in the Apostolic Palace. He described cinema as "a workshop of hope" and emphasized film's power to challenge audiences and provoke meaningful emotional responses. "When cinema is authentic, it does not merely console, but challenges," Leo told the assembled artists. "It articulates the questions that dwell within us, and sometimes, even provokes tears that we did not know we needed to express."​

The Vatican's culture ministry organized the event as part of broader efforts to deepen dialogue between the Church and the creative world during the Catholic Church's Holy Year. Archbishop Paul Tighe, the Vatican's culture ministry deputy, explained that the guest list was developed over three months with assistance from Hollywood connections, including director Martin Scorsese.​

The pope praised the film industry for using their work to address human dignity and include marginalized voices in storytelling. He stressed that filmmaking is fundamentally a collaborative effort where every participant, from actors to crew members, contributes essential skills to create meaningful art. "Filmmaking is a communal effort, a collective endeavor in which no one is self-sufficient," he noted.​

The pontiff also addressed growing concerns about cinema's future, acknowledging the "troubling decline" in movie theaters disappearing from cities and neighborhoods. He urged cultural institutions to maintain their role as "beating hearts of our communities" and called on leaders to preserve the "social and cultural value" of cinemas.​

Attendees praised the Pope's remarks. Director Spike Lee gifted Leo a New York Knicks basketball jersey featuring the number 14 and the pope's name, highlighting his alma mater's Villanova University. Actor Leslie Mann said the experience was inspiring, while Cate Blanchett emphasized the importance of filmmaking that includes marginalized voices and explores complex human experiences.​

Prior to the meeting, Leo shared his four favorite films, "It's a Wonderful Life," "The Sound of Music," "Ordinary People," and "Life Is Beautiful," demonstrating his personal appreciation for cinema that celebrates hope, love, and human resilience.