Ralph Fiennes is hoping for feedback from an unlikely film critic: Pope Leo XIV.

The actor expressed his wonder at how the PopPoped enjoyed "Conclave," the political thriller, in which Fiennes plays Cardinal Thomas Wolsey, as quoted by Entertainment Weekly. "Did he enjoy it? Did he just shrug his shoulders and say halfway through, 'This is rubbish?' Or did he get something from it?" the 62-year-old asked.

Fiennes Hopes Film's Accuracy Resonated

Fiennes acknowledged that members of the Catholic Church, including Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Francis Prevost, may have found the film far from reality. Still, he's proud of what the production captured.

"But I think we did get the rituals right," he said, adding, "I'm sure the power politics was amped up for entertainment purposes, but I hope that he saw something of value in it."

In "Conclave," Fiennes stars as a cardinal charged with running the discreet process that elects a pope following the death of the previous pontiff. Time warps the fiction to incorporate scandal and secrets while Lawrence investigates the other candidates. The cast also features Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini.

Pope Leo XIV's brother, John Prevost, told NBC News in May that the Pope, in fact, watched "Conclave" shortly before assuming his new role. "I said, 'Are you ready for this? Did you watch the movie 'Conclave' so you know how to behave?" he recalled. "He had just finished watching the movie 'Conclave,' so he knew how to behave."

A Film and a Real-Life Convergence

Pope Leo XIV was elected in May after Pope Francis died at age 88, following a stroke and subsequent "irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse." Leo's elevation was a historic one: the first time an American would lead the Catholic Church.

Fiennes, considering the intersection between fiction and reality, said he was "thrilled" that the pop star watched the film. "But I mean, I want him to like it," he added. "If he didn't like it, what can I do? I've done it!"