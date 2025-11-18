The estate of the late O.J. Simpson has officially recognized a $58 million debt owed to Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994.

The acknowledgment comes more than 30 years after the families won a wrongful death suit against Simpson.

O.J. Simpson, once a major NFL figure, was found not guilty in 1995 of the killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

However, the Brown and Goldman families successfully pursued civil lawsuits the following year, winning over $33 million, People reported. Despite the ruling, the Simpson estate paid only a fraction of the amount owed.

Simpson passed away in April 2024 at the age of 76, still leaving the majority of the judgment unpaid.

Fred Goldman filed a creditor claim against Simpson's estate in July 2024 for $57,997,858.12, "plus judgment interest on the approved amount," according to court documents filed by the estate's executor, Malcolm LaVergne, in Clark County District Court in Nevada on November 14.

LaVergne told TMZ that the estate plans to pay as much as possible but faces challenges. "Some items that could have been auctioned off have been stolen," he said, adding that lawyers are working to recover the property.

LaVergne also disputed Goldman's interest calculation, saying he would "continue to work" with Fred on a "more accurate" figure.

OJ Simpson estate signs off on $58M for Fred Goldman, decades after son Ron’s killing https://t.co/YaRBPMWbMS pic.twitter.com/k17b2VgaMW — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2025

Goldman Family Claim Moves Forward in Probate

Michaelle Rafferty, attorney for the Goldman family, clarified that the estate's acknowledgment of the debt does not mean payment has been made.

"The Executor's acceptance of the claim is a positive acknowledgment of the debt. It does not constitute payment. This acceptance allows the administration of the claim to move forward in probate. We will continue to monitor the probate process as it progresses," she said.

According to PageSix, before any funds can be distributed, the estate must first settle outstanding federal and state tax obligations, including approximately $636,945 owed to California.

LaVergne's previous stance suggested the Goldman family would never receive payment, but he later reversed course, officially recognizing their claim.

Fred Goldman reflected on the decades-long process in a statement following Simpson's death.

"This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that," he said.

"The only thing that is important today is the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that."