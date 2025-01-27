O.J. Simpson's estate has filed a lawsuit against his son, Justin Simpson, accusing him of moving into O.J.'s former home and claiming ownership despite the estate's objections.

Malcolm LaVergne, the estate's special administrator, submitted the lawsuit against Primary Holdings, LLC, a company reportedly owned and operated by Justin.

According to LaVergne, Primary Holdings initially purchased the home to protect O.J.'s financial interests and shield the property from creditor claims. While Justin now claims ownership through the company, LaVergne asserts that the property was never intended to be separate from O.J.'s estate and that O.J. personally made the payments for the house.

Following O.J. Simpson's death at age 76 after battling prostate cancer, the estate began liquidating assets, including auctioning items tied to his controversial legacy, to address outstanding debts. However, Justin allegedly moved into the house shortly after, claiming it as his and refusing to vacate or compensate the estate for past payments.

LaVergne also claims that Justin already owned a home nearby — albeit less luxurious than O.J.'s former residence. The estate contends that Justin's claim contradicts O.J.'s will, which did not designate the house for his personal use.

The ongoing legal battle underscores tensions surrounding the administration of Simpson's estate, which has been working to address his debts since his death.

O.J. Simpson's estate remains entangled in financial troubles following his death in April 2024. Executor Malcolm LaVergne is working to settle over $30 million in debts, including a $100 million obligation owed to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman due to accrued interest on a wrongful death judgment.

In addition to the judgment, the estate faces significant tax liens and creditor claims from the IRS and California Tax Board.