Scott Disick raised red flags among fans as he was spotted in Calabasas this week with seemingly unexplained bruising around both eyes.

The reality star, 41, kept a low profile in an all-black ensemble—complete with an oversized hoodie and a baseball cap pulled low over his face—as he stopped into the high-end jewelry store. As he examined watches inside the boutique, Disick was seen clutching a can of Diet Coke in one hand and a disposable vape in the other. Observers immediately began to speculate about its cause.

A medical perspective offers possible explanations: The American Association of Orthodontists reports that rhinoplasty, facelifts, jaw surgery, and certain dental surgeries can cause blood and fluid to spread beneath the facial tissue. "Blood and fluid from the surgery can spread beneath facial tissue," the association reported.

Disick's history also includes prior incidents. In December 2015, it was reported he "fell and cut his eye," per The List. "Disick's fall left him seeking treatment at a hospital the day before Christmas," the insider said.

The reality star has kept a relatively low public profile recently, making this appearance all the more notable. In a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Disick said that he'd been considering moving to New York City to be closer to a girlfriend, though he didn't say who.

"I talked to Mase, and he's like, 'You can't actually move, '" Disick said, referring to his 15-year-old son Mason.

Khloé Kardashian added, "Yeah, that's ridiculous," while responding to the relocation plan, as Disick acknowledged, I am now just gonna get something that will fit us in New York. There is a girl that I do see when I'm in New York that I don't have here. So maybe that also plays a little bit of a part."

Earlier this year, Disick reportedly clashed with ex Kourtney Kardashian Barker over educational decisions for their three kids. "Scott strongly disagrees with Kourtney's parenting style and finds her comments irresponsible," a source told Daily Mail.

"Scott values hard work and sees school as essential and would never allow his kids to not attend. He feels Kourtney has changed and will have his children homeschooled over his dead body."

Disick continues to balance personal projects, including flipping houses, running his clothing brand Talentless, and maintaining influencer partnerships with several brands.