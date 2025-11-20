Marciano Brunette is pushing back hard after "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Demi Engemann said he gave her "unwanted touch" while filming in Italy.

The claim resurfaced when season three of the show premiered on Nov. 13, prompting Marciano to issue a firm denial just days later.

In a statement shared with People on Nov. 20, the "Vanderpump Villa" star said, "I want to be absolutely clear: I am taking this matter extremely seriously... the allegations against me are not only entirely false but profoundly damaging." He added that he plans to address the situation "fully and transparently."

A representative for Demi responded to his denial, telling sources that, "As a woman, it distresses me that what happened to Demi is being minimized."

The conflict centers on what happened during a cast trip to Italy earlier this year, where the two shows filmed a crossover episode.

On "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," some of Demi's fellow MomTok creators questioned whether she and Marciano shared a physical moment. Marciano admitted he did kiss Demi during the trip, but Demi said any contact between them was "unwanted."

Marciano Brunette Addresses Mormon Wives' Demi Engemann's "Unwanted Touch" Claims https://t.co/DQoBR1Ff4g — E! News (@enews) November 21, 2025

Marciano Brunette Questions Demi Engemann's Allegations

In a confessional, Demi explained her view clearly: "You never deserve unwanted touch... No matter what your relationship was like before or after, unwanted touch is unwanted touch."

Demi first mentioned the incident in May during an appearance on "The Viall Files," where she said she had been groped during the trip.

She did not name Marciano at the time, but he later spoke out on social media, accusing her of spreading "crazy allegations."

Marciano also posted screenshots that he said showed Demi sending him her phone number and chatting with him for hours after the Italy trip.

In a May 20 Instagram video, he asked, "If that were the case, why are you following me? Why are you giving me your phone number and proceed to have multiple hours of conversation?" He said the situation "doesn't make sense" to him, ENews reported.

Season three of "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," now streaming on Hulu, highlights the tension as the cast tries to understand what happened between the two.

While Marciano maintains that Demi's claims are untrue, Demi has stood by her belief that the contact she experienced was not welcome.