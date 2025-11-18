Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering an interview with Piers Morgan, who has been one of the consistent critics of the couple's public statements and decisions.

"It sounds absurd on the face of it, but people around Meghan and Harry insist they never rule anything out completely. They know a big interview still carries enormous weight," a source said to RadarOnline.

The couple, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, has largely limited public appearances since their high-profile Netflix series and 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan, who left Good Morning Britain amid controversy over his remarks about Markle, has publicly expressed interest in hosting a two-hour interview with the couple on his show Uncensored.

Speaking about a possible reconciliation, Morgan said, "I'd rather interview Meghan Markle. If she and Harry would like to sit down for a two-hour interview on Uncensored – anytime they like."

A TV insider underscored the enormity of such a meeting by saying, "People are floating the concept because it would be seismic. The question is whether Harry and Meghan would even entertain being in the same room as him – let alone across from him on camera."

Sources close to the couple say Harry and Meghan are considering the interview as one potential strategy to reset public perception. "There's a sense that if they ever wanted to reset the narrative, doing something unexpected could be part of that calculation," the source said. "And they know everything they said in it would make global headline – something Meghan is still very interested in."

Morgan, 60, hasn't softened his views on the couple since his departure from Good Morning Britain. Reflecting on their early contact, he said, "I wasn't good friends with [Meghan.] I met her once. I followed some stars because I really liked Suits... and she immediately messaged me with, 'Oh my god, I'm such a big fan,' which is quite comical because of the way things played out."

He also accused Markle of seeking wealth and influencing Harry away from royal duties. "That's exactly what she has done, which is very sad," Morgan said.

One senior media strategist highlighted the dangers of such a meeting: "Harry and Meghan are aware that any major interview shapes public perception. The challenge is deciding whether engaging with someone so critical of them would offer clarity or simply reopen old wounds."

"They are weighing the risk against the potential impact – and they know a Morgan interview would be the most explosive yet," added the strategist.

Meanwhile, royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun that Prince Harry's sensitivity to media scrutiny began with Meghan Markle's 2017 Invictus Games debut in Toronto. He noted that he was "completely and utterly shocked" when Harry publicly criticized the press despite largely positive coverage.

Dampier added that Harry has since bottled up considerable frustration and bitterness, which have affected him deeply; he contrasted this with Prince William's ability to cope under similar circumstances.