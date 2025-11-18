Reality TV star Porsha Williams is under scrutiny by federal authorities following an incident on a Delta flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Sunday, November 16.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, 44, was reportedly involved in an altercation on board, though details remain unclear.

Footage obtained by sources shows Williams walking out of the gate in a fur coat and Uggs, appearing unbothered. Shortly after deplaning, she was seen speaking with a law enforcement officer.

A spokesperson for the FBI Atlanta told TMZ, "FBI Atlanta is aware of incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person. We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply."

Delta Airlines confirmed that two passengers were spoken to by cabin crew during the flight, which continued to Atlanta and landed without issue. Law enforcement met the flight upon arrival.

The incident occurred during Williams' weekend in Las Vegas, when she attended BravoCon 2025 with her RHOA castmates.

She appeared on the "Getting Lucky at the Love Hotel" panel alongside Sonja Morgan and Heather Gay, discussing a potential second season of the Bravo spinoff.

"People know I'm a lover girl, like, I'm a hopeless romantic," Williams shared during the panel, noting her recent divorce from Simon Guobadia.

Porsha Williams Keeps $7M Mansion and Cars After Split

Williams' personal life has been under public scrutiny since February 2024, when she filed for divorce from Guobadia after 15 months of marriage.

Legal proceedings have been ongoing, including spousal support and property settlements.

A judge upheld her prenuptial agreement, allowing Williams to retain their $7 million mansion, half of the property's equity, a 2021 Rolls-Royce, and other vehicles.

Guobadia was ordered to pay $40,000 per month in spousal support for 14 months, US Magazine reported.

In addition to her BravoCon appearance, Williams has started dating again. During an October event at CultureCon in New York City, she revealed, "The people who I'm talking to now ... it's just two, I narrowed it down to two, and he is nice and she is nice."

At this time, it is unclear what exactly triggered the altercation on Williams' Delta flight. Authorities are investigating, and the FBI has yet to confirm if federal charges will be filed.