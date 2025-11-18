Erika Jayne of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is under renewed legal scrutiny after a close friend and attorney was accused in a federal lawsuit of misappropriating millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds from the U.S. government.

The attorney allegedly diverted the funds to help finance Jayne's lifestyle and continue funding her ongoing court battles linked to the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

The complaint focuses on attorney James Wilkes, whom RadarOnline calls Jayne's longtime friend. Wilkes is accused of fraudulently receiving and misusing Paycheck Protection Program loans intended to protect jobs during the pandemic.

The accusations came to light as Jayne is still embroiled in several lawsuits by designers who claim they suffered financially due to earlier allegations that were linked to her former marriage.

According to the federal lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline, "The source of the funds that Wilkes used to pay, invest in, or loan Erika Jayne and her team, and to pay attorneys to defend Erika Jayne and team in other lawsuits, were two Covid loans from the Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP Loans') in the amounts of $2,393,079 and $2,000,000."

The additional allegations against Wilkes are that he lied about the number of employees his firm employed to qualify for larger federal government loans during the pandemic.

The lawsuit states that Wilkes falsely "represented to the PPP that his firm had 40 full-time positions more than it actually had."

As of this date, Wilkes has made no public remark about the accusations against him.

The lawsuit was filed by designer Christopher Psaila, who previously faced—and later had dismissed—federal fraud charges stemming from accusations that he charged over $800,000 to Jayne's American Express card.

After clearing his name, Psaila sued Jayne for malicious prosecution and is now pursuing separate legal claims against Wilkes, accusing him of orchestrating a conspiracy to slow or disrupt Psaila's original suit.

News outlet also reported that Psaila's fashion company, Marco Marco, In 2017, federal agents raided Jayne and Girardi's business, which Psaila claims cost him millions of dollars in lost business.

In the complaint, Psaila asserts, "Any investigation at all, or review of the evidence seized in January 2017, would have uncovered that Marco Marco and Psaila had documented proof that all costumes and services had been supplied to [Jayne], that all the charges were authorized, and that no fraud occurred."

The lawsuit also claims that Jayne and Girardi filed the original accusations amidst "mounting pressure" to maintain Jayne's "extravagant lifestyle and clothing." To date, neither Jayne nor Wilkes has made any comment publicly regarding the new allegations.

In other news, Erika Jayne, returning from a luxurious Hawaiian vacation with co-stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, was served, as per Page Six, a $50 million lawsuit at Los Angeles International Airport, leaving her visibly stunned.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star faces accusations including racketeering and conspiracy, with claims that she and her ex-husband Tom Girardi misused client settlement funds to support their lavish lifestyle and reality TV image, while she continued to flaunt luxury on social media and during her Maui trip, which included a $205,000-per-month property and a $200,000 Cartier ring, though some claims against her have since been dropped.