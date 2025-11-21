Jay Leno is opening up about the painful and personal moments he faces while caring for his wife of nearly 45 years, Mavis Leno, as she battles advanced dementia.

In a deeply emotional interview on the Today show, Leno shared the hardest part of being her caretaker and how the illness has changed their daily life.

Leno said one of the most heartbreaking challenges came from a recurring memory loss that left Mavis reliving the same tragedy over and over.

"Every day she'd wake up and realize someone had called today to tell her her mother had passed away," he said.

"And her mother died every day for, like, three years." He explained that the grief hit her as if she were hearing the news for the first time each morning, US Magazine reported. "Not just crying... you're learning for the first time," he added.

Mavis' dementia diagnosis became public in early 2024 when Leno filed for conservatorship of her estate.

Since then, her condition has shifted, and Leno has become her main source of comfort and stability.

He shared that much of his care now involves reassurance. "She wants to be reassured that everything's okay," he said, noting that the responsibility has made him think differently about their marriage vows. "You take these vows... for better or worse. Even the worse isn't that bad."

Jay Leno Shares Caring Moments With Wife Mavis

According to People, Leno said that while Mavis' appetite has returned, simple outings are no longer possible.

"I wish I could take her out and go out to eat... but you can't really," he explained. Instead, he takes her for car rides, something she still enjoys.

He admitted it's difficult knowing how much she once loved to travel and how limited she is now, but he does what he can to fill that space, even watching travel videos with her at home.

Despite the challenges, Leno continues to find moments of joy. He joked that when he helps her walk, he pretends they're at a high-school dance.

He also shared that Mavis still recognizes him, though he understands that could change at any point. For now, he focuses on the good days. "She seems happy... and I enjoy taking care of her."

Leno's voice softened when describing the moments that keep him going. "When she looks at me and smiles and says she loves me, I melt," he said.