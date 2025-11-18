Tom Cruise has broken his silence on his former wife, Nicole Kidman, and country singer Keith Urban's unexpected breakup, 19 years after their divorce.

An insider told the International Business Times that Cruise viewed Nicole's breakup with Urban as "karma" for how she handled their 2001 divorce.

"When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy. He was painted as the bad guy ... that stuck with him for years," said a source.

The insider explained that Cruise felt hurt by how the public perceived their separation.

"Tom was really stung by the way Nicole handled their break-up. She went on TV, made digs about his height, and painted herself as the victim, while he stayed silent and took the hits."

Cruise reportedly feels vindicated by Nicole Kidman's recent divorce from Keith Urban.

"He's following the divorce news closely, and a part of him feels badly for her, since he knows how much she's hurting. At the same time, he is also giving himself a little pat on the back and telling those close to him that this is karma at work. Bottom line: He thought they were a hyped up couple who clearly had very little in common from the get-go — now he's been proved right," says the insider.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990 until 2001 and had two children, Conor and Isabella. Their separation was reportedly due to Kidman's refusal to convert their children to Scientology.

Tom Cruise later married actress Katie Holmes in 2006. The two have a daughter, Suri. They divorced in 2012, and Cruise is estranged from both Holmes and Suri.

Keith Urban has also broken his silence, taking to social media to share details about his new U.S. reality show, "The Road," which is fronted by Blake Shelton. Among a series of messages, Urban reflected on the challenges of life on tour:

"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning, sick as a dog, in the middle of nowhere, completely lonely and miserable... You ask yourself, 'Why am I doing this?' The only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do."

The New Zealand-born singer's reflections came weeks after Kidman filed for divorce on September 30, ending their 19-year marriage.

Sources suggested the couple's busy schedules and Urban's reported "midlife crisis" contributed to the split. Nicole Kidman filed citing "irreconcilable differences" and shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with Urban.