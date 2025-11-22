Ethan Slater is keeping quiet about his relationship with Ariana Grande, adding more fuel to rumors that the two may have split.

During an interview on the Today show, the 33-year-old actor was asked what it was like "working with [his] girlfriend every day" while filming "Wicked: For Good."

Instead of answering directly, Slater shifted the focus to the whole cast and called them "incredible," leaving fans with more questions than answers.

His brief comment on Grande came only when he praised both her and Cynthia Erivo as "brilliant" and "remarkable" performers.

Slater explained that watching the pair play Glinda and Elphaba "from such a high level up close" was "pretty special," but he continued to avoid speaking about his own relationship, PageSix reported.

He told viewers that he enjoyed sitting in on screenings at premieres and said, "I'm so proud of everyone I got to work with. We're, like, a family."

The interview moment arrived at a time when breakup rumors were already swirling.

Slater and Grande have been noticeably distant on red carpets, and neither has addressed the speculation publicly. Representatives for both declined to comment when asked.

Ethan Slater's Quiet Post Sparks Ariana Grande Split Rumors

Despite staying quiet, Slater did include a photo of Grande in a recent Instagram post, though the two did not show any affection in the picture.

The couple first became linked in July 2023, shortly after Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. Grande ended her marriage to Dalton Gomez around the same time. Jay later criticized Grande, calling the pop star "not a girl's girl."

Last year, Grande spoke warmly of Slater, calling him "adorable" and "amazing" in an interview. Slater also described their romance as "a beautiful thing" during a chat with GQ.

However, recent behavior from the pair has sparked new questions about whether their relationship has changed.

According to Yahoo, the speculation intensified after sources claimed the couple had been "on and off" throughout the year.

One insider alleged the pair argued shortly before the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, which Slater did not attend.

The same source said that while the two once talked about marriage, that possibility is "no longer on the table."