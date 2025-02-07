Ariana Grande's emotional response to her recent Oscar nomination has been a topic of much discussion, with her boyfriend, "Wicked" star Ethan Slater, shedding light on her feelings.

Speaking at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards on Feb. 7, Slater shared how deeply the recognition has affected Grande.

Slater, who has been dating Grande since 2023, revealed that the nomination came after months of promoting "Wicked."

"She's been doing so much promoting the movie," Slater told E! New. "You've definitely seen the moments between the crying, but it's a really emotional thing and it's beautiful."

Grande received her first Academy Award nomination for her role in "Wicked," and she has been candid about how overwhelming the experience has been.

The singer took to Instagram on Jan. 23 to express her gratitude, sharing how humbled she felt by the recognition.

"Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition," she wrote, continuing that she was "humbled and deeply honored" to be in such great company.

She also mentioned the significance of the moment as she reflected on her younger self watching Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz."

Ariana Grande Praises Cynthia Erivo's Oscar

Ariana Grande has been deeply moved, not just by her recognition but also by the success of her co-star Cynthia Erivo. She has openly celebrated Erivo's achievements, particularly her Critics Choice and Oscar nominations for Best Actress.

Expressing her admiration, Grande shared her pride in Erivo, calling her "Elphie" and "sister" while emphasizing the endless brilliance she possesses, The News said.

She also expressed that Erivo deserves all the recognition, comparing her to a blooming flower in a garden. During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Grande reflected on her nomination, describing the experience as surreal. She recalled watching the livestream and becoming emotional as the "Wicked" team received recognition.

However, when her name was announced, she admitted she was overwhelmed with emotion, nearly collapsing from the shock and joy of the moment.

With "Wicked" receiving 11 Critics Choice Award nominations, the cast is enjoying a wave of recognition, and Ariana's excitement is palpable as she celebrates alongside her co-stars.