Tina Knowles is speaking out about a tense moment she says happened at the Kentucky Derby, calling the experience a "wake-up call" and implying she faced racially biased treatment on the red carpet.

An article by Atlanta Black Star detailed the remarks regarding her appearance in Jordan Peele's new documentary, "High Horse: The Black Cowboy."

Per People, Knowles said she attended the red carpet portion of last year's Louisville event and described a concerning turn her interaction with those working the red carpet took. Knowles also said this experience at the Kentucky Derby marked a big awakening for her:

She went into further detail about the incident in which a staff member allegedly diverted attention from her. Knowles shared, "I mean, just blatant, on the red carpet, someone came up and said, 'Oh, Tina Knowles is next.' And the other young lady walked up and said, 'Oh no, because we need a...' And ran right into my face, and I said, 'A white person?'"

Knowles added that the employee chose a couple behind her instead. She said, "Just went behind me, got the couple behind me, and got them on. It's racially charged there. There's a lot of racially charged energy."

It’s here!



Check out the 3-part series High Horse: The Black Cowboy streaming on Peacock now! pic.twitter.com/jUrXHHqzMC — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) November 20, 2025

Immediately, her account drew mixed reactions online, with some supporting her interpretation and others accusing her of exaggeration or misunderstanding the situation. One Facebook user weighed in, and The commenter said, "She not wrong," while another added, "Horse racing is historically a white sport. Not saying that's right, but it's fact."

Others questioned whether race was involved at all, instead offering logistical explanations. One user asked, "Was she alone or with a group of people? Maybe they wanted a couple next for pics or something, and not a single person."

Skeptics went on to attack Knowles as a person, implying entitlement or misplaced outrage. One commenter stated, "It does sound like the Kentucky Derby was racially charged that day. It also sounds like she's the one who was creating that problem."

The discussion then expanded to include the long-standing debates over Beyoncé's appearance, family privilege, and public perceptions regarding the Knowles-Carter brand-all subjects that tend to appear whenever the family is brought up online.

Meanwhile, Peele's documentary focuses on the history of "Black cowboys," featuring Rick Ross, Pam Grier, Bun B, and Blanco Brown. Jason Perez, who directed Beyoncé's "Daddy Lessons," also talked about Beyoncé's recent forays into country themes.

Perez said, "This is a woman who's actually from Texas, from Houston... she has been in this country space."

He added that backlash at the CMAs might have fueled "Beyoncé's Cowboy" Carter era. "She's kind of like dismantling the idea of erasure of Black people in country music and showing that we have the right to be there," Perez said. "High Horse: The Black Cowboy is now streaming on Peacock."