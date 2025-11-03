Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, made headlines worldwide this week with her glamorous new appearance at the '2025 Angel Ball in New York City.' Fans on social media reacted in amazement at what many are calling her "dramatic makeover" and significantly reduced body.

Knowles, a 71-year-old philanthropist, was recognized at the event for her philanthropic work in cancer research, as reported by Atlanta Black Star. Knowles was joined by her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter on the October 27 charity gala, a relatively public outing after traveling extensively with Beyoncé to tour and support her memoir, Matriarch.

The style guru wore a red maroon one-shoulder evening gown by Valdrin Sahiti with a provocative cut-out on her torso, long velvet gloves, and a crystal-embroidered sheer skirt. Blue Ivy was her grandmother's look-alike in a blush pink gown, with the pair becoming one of the evening's hottest couples.

Online, though, fans were more concerned with Knowles' physique than her award. One poster left a comment beneath People magazine's posting, "Don't lose no more weight," and another remarked, "This poor old lady. Retire already!!"

Others made guesses regarding plastic surgery. "Stop the botox women," one viewer posted, while another commented, "Momma Knowles is giving stank face."

Global readers also chimed in through Daily Mail stating, "Tina Knowles is beginning to look like a corpse 'The Dutch.'" Another reader compared her to Sharon Osbourne, stating, "Tina has Ozempic face like Sharon Osbourne now."

Some fans merely asked, "So she doesn't look scary to y'all?" and "What happened?"

Knowles has already talked about her health and weight loss after a Stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis. In a People interview in April, she said, "I'm healthier, eating better, I lost weight."

Looking back on her diagnosis, she confessed, "I forgot that I didn't go to get my test two years before I thought I had, because COVID came and they called me and canceled me and they said, we'll call you when we start testing again. And I just thought I had done it. So you cannot play around with that"

As per USA Today, Knowles' former husband Mathew Knowles, also fought Stage 1A breast cancer in 2019. Both of them recovered, with their daughters Beyoncé and Solange providing strong support.

All the negative comments online notwithstanding, Knowles' appearance at the Angel Ball reminded everyone of her continued elegance, strength, and health awareness advocacy.