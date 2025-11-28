Shannen Doherty's estate is accusing her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, of refusing to follow major parts of their divorce settlement, according to new court documents filed on November 24.

The filing comes months after Doherty died at age 53 following a long cancer battle.

Her trustee, Christopher Cortazzo, says the agreement made just one day before her passing is being ignored.

The estate claims Iswarienko failed to list a home in Dripping Springs, Texas, even though the settlement required the four-bedroom property to be sold and the profit split between the two.

Worth an estimated $1.5 million, the home has still not been placed on the market, US Magazine reported.

Cortazzo also says Iswarienko has not provided a list of his artwork or returned items that belonged to Doherty.

Under the settlement, she was supposed to receive half of the licensing fees from his photography.

The document states that Doherty should receive "one-half of all licensing/syndication fees" for photographs and other works Iswarienko created during their marriage.

The filing adds that Iswarienko has not paid the estate its agreed-upon share from a plane-related sale.

As part of the deal, he was to buy out Doherty's interest in a Mooney M-20 airplane and sell the hangar connected to it. The estate says it is still owed $50,274. Iswarienko has not yet responded to the motion.

Shannen Doherty Secured $9M Malibu Mansion

The original settlement outlined what each person would keep. Doherty was awarded her $9 million Malibu mansion, all the furniture inside, several bank and retirement accounts, her SAG producer's pension plan, and full ownership of her production company.

She also kept all of her income from before and after the marriage, plus her past and future residuals from "Beverly Hills," "90210" and "Charmed."

According to Yahoo, she was also granted a Salvador Dali painting and three cars, including a 1979 Ford pickup.

Iswarienko received the airplane after buying out her share, his bank accounts, his business interests, and various work-related items.

Doherty shared in her final court declaration that her worsening health left her unable to work. "As a result of my recurrent health issues, I have been largely unable to work and have no future employment prospects," she wrote.

She explained that most of her income came from older projects and that earnings would drop once "Charmed" left streaming platforms in mid-2024.

Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko in 2023. Before her death, she shared that she wished for her ashes to be scattered in Malibu, a place she said reminded her of special times with her father.