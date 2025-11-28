Tara Reid's alleged drink-spiking incident at a Chicago hotel has raised growing concerns among private security experts who believe the actress may have come in contact what they call a "nightmarishly psychotic" group targeting A-list stars for drugging and possible sexual assaults.

According to RadarOnline, several private security teams with experience in providing services for high-profile events claim they have been monitoring suspicious activity in hotels, bars, and VIP venues in several major cities.

A stark warning from a security source provided the grim assessment, "This won't be one-offs anymore. We think a coordinated group is studying celebrity travel patterns and waiting for moments when people are distracted or unprotected. Tara's incident fits the exact profile of what we've been fearing."

Another security insider shared their concerns with RadarOnline. The source described the suspected motive behind the alleged gang's actions: "There is a gang looking for stars moving alone, preferably late at night, hoping to drug them quickly and get them out of public view, for all sorts of horrific reasons including committing sexual assaults and capturing them on camera. That's the blueprint."

Tara Reid's Collapse Makes Headlines

Reid's collapse in a Rosemont hotel bar on Nov. 23, now under police investigation, remains at the center of the expanding concerns. Authorities confirmed that the actress has filed a report and is cooperating fully.

Her representative also spoke about the incident, saying, "Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation."

"Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time," the spokesperson added. "She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone."

Entertainment Weekly reports that Reid remembered that, upon returning after briefly stepping outside, a napkin was over her drink. "I never put that over my drink," she said. She added that she took one sip and "without even finishing my drink, I just passed out."

She described her harrowing experience later. "Before I knew it, I was in the hospital, eight hours later."

A hospital staffer allegedly told her what happened, saying, "You were drugged."

Reid expressed that she was glad to be in a public place.

She said, "It was all kind of vague... I can't even explain it because I don't even know what happened... I'm just glad that I was in a public place, you know what I mean? Like, and there was security there to help me, 'cause I mean, if this happened at... not a public place, I mean you could get raped. You could get... a lot of things could go really, really, really wrong."