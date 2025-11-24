Actress Tara Reid says she was drugged at a Chicago hotel bar after a video went viral showing her being taken out on a stretcher early Sunday morning.

The clip, first shared by TMZ, showed the "American Pie" star barely able to stand as several people tried to place her into a wheelchair. Moments later, paramedics arrived and rolled her out of the lobby on a stretcher before taking her to a nearby hospital.

Reid's team confirmed she filed a police report. "Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation," her rep said, adding that she is recovering and "asks for privacy during this traumatic time."

The rep also urged the public to watch their drinks and never leave them unattended.

A spokesperson for the Rosemont Police Department confirmed officers responded to an EMS call at the hotel but said they have not received a report claiming Reid was drugged, PageSix reported. Still, Reid insists something happened.

In a statement to sources, she said she had checked into her room late Saturday, then went to the bar for a drink.

She stepped outside to smoke after meeting a group of YouTubers in the lobby. When she returned, her glass was covered by a napkin she didn't place there.

#Exclusive 👀 Tara Reid explains why she feels like she was drugged at a Chicago hotel bar.



Video: https://t.co/ls3yg6FUlr pic.twitter.com/coQyvFIXV6 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 24, 2025

Tara Reid Says She Passed Out After Just a Few Sips

Reid said she took a few sips, and the next thing she remembered was waking up in the hospital hours later.

She told TMZ Live, "Without finishing my drink, I just passed out. Before I knew it, I was at the hospital... It's really scary. You have to really be careful with your drink." She also said hospital staff told her, "You got drugged last night at the bar."

The video of the incident shows Reid mumbling and barely able to hold her head up. At one point, her body went completely limp as someone pushed the wheelchair, causing her to slide halfway out before several people lifted her back in.

Reid, who was in Chicago for ComicCon, later returned to Los Angeles. A source told Us Weekly she is "really freaked out by the whole thing."

The actress has spoken openly about past struggles with alcohol but said she only had one drink that night. She has also been honest about working to stay healthy in recent years.