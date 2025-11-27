Actress Tara Reid was hospitalized after collapsing at a Rosemont, Illinois, hotel in what she believes was a drink-spiking incident.

The lobby footage shared via ET shows the actress in distress with security assisting her before paramedics transported her to a hospital early Sunday morning.

According to the Daily Mail, a representative for Reid said she has filed a police report following the incident.

A source now explains the reaction of those close to her.

The source said, "Tara has had her issues that have been well documented in the past, and she's gotten a lot better over the years with substance abuse, but she still smokes like a chimney... She will have her occasional drink, but... it hits her almost immediately, so she knows her limits."

Friends have urged Reid to seek surveillance evidence. The insider added, "She could then go after the hotel and the person that did this to her."

They continued by saying, "The person or people that did this should be prosecuted and punished."

Reid's spokesperson confirmed her cooperation with the investigators, stating, "She is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time... She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended."

Investigation Is Underway

Local authorities confirmed that an active investigation is underway. In a statement to the Daily Mail, officials said, "The Rosemont Public Safety Department understands the severity of the allegations being reported and are committed to investigating this incident fully."

The hotel management also spoke on the issue and expressed that they followed safety protocols.

"Our trained security team assisted and arranged for medical support... Our hotel takes any allegation affecting guest safety very seriously," the management said.

Reid later related her version of events to TMZ, which reported that she said, "Without even finishing my drink, I just passed out... And before I knew it, I was in the hospital, eight hours later."

The actress, who rose to fame thanks to the "American Pie" franchise, insists she had only one glass of wine. The incident comes just after reports that she split from her partner of six years, Nathan Montpetit-Howar.