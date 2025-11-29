Porsha Williams made her new relationship public, revealing the identity of her girlfriend nearly two months after she announced she was dating a woman.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, confirmed her romance with Patrice "Sway" McKinney in a celebratory Instagram post shared Friday.

Per People, the Bravo personality shared photos and videos of the two embracing and the celebration of Sway's birthday. A message to mark the occasion was left in a caption accompanying the carousel.

It says, "The Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro. Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more!"

Williams continued her message with a note about their joint plans. She added, "Can't wait to act up Saturday!"

She owns Encore Salon Suites in Atlanta, according to Daily Mail, and is a mentor to other budding entrepreneurs who wish to start their own successful salon suite businesses.

The post also included footage of the pair clubbing, marking Williams' first official romance since her divorce from Simon Guobadia was finalized in June. She filed for divorce in February 2024, just over a year after marrying the 61-year-old businessman.

Williams recently doled out some honest advice on dating during a BravoCon panel. She had one very straightforward message when it comes to paying attention to warning signs: "Date knowing who you are and knowing what you want, and if you see a red flag, run b***h!"

She had disclosed earlier at CultureCon that she is dating both a man and a woman while she works out what's next. Each was described positively: "Of the people I am talking to now... he is nice — and she is nice."

Williams also spoke about her efforts in choosing more stable partners. "I really wanted to make sure these were normal people," she said.

Williams Cleared Over Delta Airlines Scuffle

Aside from her relationship news, Williams was recently cleared of wrongdoing following an alleged altercation aboard a Delta Airlines flight. Her attorney, Joe Habachy, spoke to DailyMail about the federal decision.

Habachy confirmed the findings of investigators. "No crime has been committed," he said, adding that the FBI "will not pursue any further investigative actions regarding this matter."