On November 16, a Delta Air Lines flight in Atlanta saw the disembarkation of reality TV star Porsha Williams after an in-flight incident that led to federal authorities investigating whether to charge her.

AllHipHop reported that the flight, returning from Las Vegas, landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where local police spoke briefly with Williams before she left the terminal.

An FBI spokesperson said the agency is involved in the matter. A: ""FBI Atlanta is aware of incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person," the spokesperson said. "We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply."

Delta Air Lines said the flight crew handled a disagreement between two passengers on board, and the aircraft landed without incident and on time. "Delta stated the crew intervened between two passengers during the flight, but the plane landed safely and on time, with law enforcement called as a precaution," the airline said.

Read more: Reality TV Star Porsha Williams Draws Law Enforcement Attention in Delta Flight Incident

According to the LA Times, Williams had been attending BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, making an appearance with Kyle Richards, Jennifer Tilly, Teddi Mellencamp, Riley Burruss, and Emily Simpson.

Her reflection on her time at the event: "Keep pushing! I thank God everyday that I'm in my right mind and not only haven't lost myself but I've found & appropriate a better me," she wrote on Instagram. "Leaving BravoCon I'm filled with all the love and warmth and support from our beautiful fans. I just wanna extend a thank you from the bottom of my heart for not only your prayers but for being with me on this journey call life."

Since the incident, Williams has been concentrating on real estate projects, charity events, and filming for the next season of "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The article's sources said, "Bravo has not issued a statement regarding the flight incident, and no charges have been filed so far." The investigation remains ongoing, and all details of the in-flight event have not been fully disclosed, leaving fans and the public waiting for more clarity.