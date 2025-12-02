Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have finalized the division of their retirement assets as part of their divorce settlement, including a reciprocal split of each other's Screen Actors Guild pension benefits earned during their marriage.

Court documents obtained by TMZ show that Dewan, 44, will receive half of Tatum's SAG-Producers Pension Plan credits from 2009 to 2018. Tatum, 45, will receive an identical portion of Dewan's pension accrued in the same period.

The pension arrangement brings closure to a long-running dispute over Tatum's profits from his 2012 hit "Magic Mike."

Dewan had argued that she was entitled to a share of the film's earnings because marital funds were allegedly used to finance it. Tatum's legal team disputed that claim.

Divorce Settlement Finalized

The former couple, who first met on the set of "Step Up" in 2006 and married in 2009, reached a settlement in September 2024, though the details about retirement benefits only became public last month. They share a daughter, Everly, born in 2013.

Tatum previously expressed frustration over the drawn-out settlement process in court filings.

He noted, per Page Six, "I have made countless settlement proposals, attended multiple mediations, my attorneys have prepared numerous drafts of proposed judgments, and I have tried to resolve issues with [Dewan]."

He added that "while we have resolved some issues, the most significant financial issues in the case remain unresolved because [Dewan] continues to delay resolution and provides one reason after another for why this case cannot settle."

Tatum also stated he did not believe Dewan was owed spousal support.

'Magic Mike' and Its Financial Fallout

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ argument was about Tatum's double capacity as the lead and the producer of the movie "Magic Mike," which was directed by Steven Soderbergh.

The movie which had a budget of $7 million only, became a huge success and made more than $167 million in total, and thus the sequels were born, among them "Magic Mike XXL" (2015) and "Magic Mike's Last Dance" ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌(2023).

Before the settlement, Dewan accused Tatum's team of withholding key financial information about the film's production, according to Us Weekly. The conflict escalated when both Soderbergh and Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, were mentioned as potential witnesses in court proceedings.