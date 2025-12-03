Tennis star Serena Williams addressed rumors of a tennis comeback after reports showed her name on the International Tennis Integrity Agency's testing pool list.

The 44-year-old, who last competed at the 2022 US Open, posted on X that she is not returning to the sport. "Omg yall I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy-," she wrote on Tuesday.​

Williams registered with the ITIA testing pool in October, marking her first appearance there since retiring in 2022. Players in the pool must share daily whereabouts for random drug testing, a requirement for anyone aiming to compete professionally. Reinstated athletes need six months in the pool before entering events, potentially making her eligible by April 2026.​

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion stepped away after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open. She avoided the term "retirement," calling it an evolution from tennis instead. Official retirement meant no testing obligations until this recent move, according to People.​

ITIA spokesperson Adrian Bassett confirmed Williams had notified them of her wish to rejoin the pool. Her name appeared on the updated list dated October 6. This step fuels speculation, though no competition plans have been announced.​

Earlier reports noted Williams sought reinstatement around August before the US Open, but timing prevented play, Yahoo Sports reported. She had considered doubles with her sister Venus at the 2025 US Open, according to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg. That plan did not happen.​

Venus Williams, who never formally retired, recently returned to competition at age 45. In July, she expressed hope that Serena would be involved in her own comeback at the DC Open. "The only thing that would make this better is if she was here," Venus said. She praised Serena's talent, noting she joined a workout session briefly and still moves effortlessly on court.​

Since 2022, Serena has focused on family life with daughters Olympia and Adira, her foundation work, and ownership stakes like Angel City FC alongside husband Alexis Ohanian. Her career prize money nears $95 million, with a net worth of around $350 million. Fans keep speculating despite her denial, given her history of leaving doors open, as per Forbes.