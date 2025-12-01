Matt Lauer, the former "Today" show anchor, is reportedly looking into a media comeback. This comes eight years after his dismissal from NBC due to a sexual misconduct scandal.

People reports the 67-year-old anchor is considering new opportunities. These could be "in some capacity, if not TV." He has started talking to contacts in the industry.

A source told People that Lauer "wants to get back into the media arena." The source added that he has started reaching out to see what interest exists.

The Sudden Termination

Lauer's career stopped instantly in November 2017 after NBC fired him following allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior." The network mentioned a "detailed complaint from a colleague." They also noted concerns that "this may not have been an isolated incident."

Reports indicated that Lauer sent explicit messages and images to female staffers, including a young intern. Other women later spoke up with one of them alleging that Lauer called her to his office for sexual activity. She felt "helpless because she didn't want to lose her job."

Lauer apologized publicly right away. He stated, per Us Weekly, "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions... To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry."

He said some allegations were "untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

Eight years ago today Matt Lauer was fired from The Today Show for sexual misconduct. #themoreyouknow pic.twitter.com/9DYYQJCEj3 — Kevin (@VapingHistorian) November 29, 2025

Post-Spotlight Life

Lauer retreated from public life after his firing. He moved to the Hamptons and focused on his family. His divorce from ex-wife Annette Roque ended in 2019, and he has since focused on raising his three children: Jack, 24; Romy, 22; and Thijs, 18.

Lauer is reportedly dating Shamin Abas.

A source told People that Lauer is "still angry" about how he was treated. This includes the way the industry and former colleagues reacted. Despite the controversy, he reportedly still wants to return to media.

Lauer has largely avoided the public since leaving NBC. He has recently appeared at social events, including the December 2023 wedding of former show producer Jennifer Long. He also saw former colleagues at Don Lemon and Tim Malone's wedding in 2024.

A source told Us Weekly in 2024 that Lauer is concentrating on "building the foundation for a comeback." He remains committed to maintaining good relationships with his children.

"He went from being the biggest guy out there, and now every headline [attached to him] is 'disgraced.' It's very painful for him to go out there with his girlfriend," the source said. "He's very thin-skinned, don't expect an apology, he's the one who feels he is owed an apology."