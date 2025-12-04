Simon Cowell may finally be on the verge of tying the knot after fiancée Lauren Silverman, 48, made a public statement seemingly designed to push the longtime couple toward marriage.

According to a source close to the couple who spoke to RadarOnline, Silverman's recent adoption of Cowell's surname on her Instagram account was on purpose. "Lauren knew full well that taking Simon's name publicly would send a message. After everything they have been through, she felt it was time for him to match her level of commitment," the insider said.

Insiders described the move as "gutsy" and deliberate. "This wasn't subtle. It was gutsy, deliberate, and her way of saying, let's move forward," another friend maintained.

Cowell and Silverman have been engaged since 2021, and share an 11-year-old son, Eric. The sources explain that Silverman desired to have the same last name as Cowell and their child in time for Cowell's upcoming Netflix documentary, "The Next Act," which follows Cowell as he constructs a new boy band from scratch.

A family source noted that Silverman's role in the documentary is expanded. "In the early cuts you really see how they operate – the arguments, the closeness, everything," the source explained. "It becomes obvious just how vital Lauren is in Simon's life."

A friend added, "This could really be Lauren's moment. She tried to stay out of the spotlight at first, but with cameras constantly around, showing the unfiltered reality of their relationship became unavoidable."

The Netflix special also captures tense moments between the couple, including an argument over attending a graduation ceremony for Silverman's older son, Adam, 17. During the exchange, Silverman says, "I never complain, I'm just there for you. That's what you do when you love somebody. Can I be un-mic'd?" Simon responds, "Oh, Lauren," as he is hooked up to an IV drip.

Friends say that Silverman has really settled Cowell down, taming his once-erratic lifestyle. "For years, he ran on nicotine, sleepless nights, and pure adrenaline. The idea of settling down really unnerved him, but Lauren grounded him in a way no one else managed," the insider said.

Per People, the documentary also follows Cowell's road to recovery from a 2020 severe Malibu electric bike accident that required six hours of spinal surgery. Silverman's support during that time reportedly led to their engagement on a Barbados beach, witnessed by both Eric and Adam.