Newly released emails reviewed by lawmakers have added fresh controversy for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as they reveal that Jeffrey Epstein privately encouraged a business associate to meet the former Duke of York because he was, in Epstein's words, "great fun" to be around.

The comments came from more than 20,000 records obtained by the U.S. House oversight committee from the Epstein estate and were first reported by RadarOnline. The materials were published as part of an ongoing congressional inquiry into why Epstein was not federally prosecuted before his 2019 death.

Among the emails is a January 2010 correspondence between Epstein and Boris Nikolic, then 38, a former adviser to Bill Gates during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as Andrew touted British trade interests.

Epstein asked if Nikolic had had "any fun" in Davos.

Nikolic replied, "Different kind of fun... met your friend Bill Clinton yesterday, followed up with (Nicholas) Sarkozy. Later in the day meeting your other friend Prince Andrew as he has some questions re Microsoft."

Per NBC News, Epstein wrote, "You can tell Andrew we are friends," adding, "He is good at that... he's great fun."

A source cited by RadarOnline put the meeting into context, saying, "Epstein was clearly pushing the meeting because he believed Andrew could offer connections and entertainment. It reads like an attempt to pull Andrew further into his orbit."

Another source's interpretation is brought in neutrally. The source said, "The tone is unmistakable. Epstein wanted Andrew seen as an ally and the mention he is 'fun' is bringing yet more shame and embarrassment to Andrew's door"

Nikolic offered his own assessment. He said he heard Andrew "is not that fun, but I trust your judgement," before recounting a crude anecdote involving a "22-year-old hot blonde, blue eyes, Mexican chick."

He added, "Anything good is rented."

What Nikolic Said About Meeting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

After having met Andrew, Nikolic later told Epstein that "He is great... I think I would trade Davos for a good fashion week. Much more fun."

Other documents, also cited by RadarOnline, reveal Epstein's connection to the highest echelons of political power. Epstein wrote, "I've set up you and Peter to meet in Davos with Darling."

Further correspondence indicates continued contact into 2016. "You were right about staying away from Andrew," Epstein allegedly said as per RadarOnline.

The trove also revived scrutiny of the now-infamous photograph of Andrew with Virginia Giuffre. "Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have," Epstein told a reporter in 2011.

Andrew has long denied Giuffre's allegations, though he did settle her 2022 civil case for a reported $15 million with no admission of liability. Since the release, there has been some political fallout from the emails, which reference Donald Trump.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote that the disclosures were an attempt to "deflect," saying that "There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else."