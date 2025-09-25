A former worker at the Department of Justice has leveled a blockbuster accusation that Jeffrey Epstein was a CIA informant who was protected from prosecution by U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies. The Justice Department has denied the charge in strong terms.

According to RadarOnline, the remarks were made by Glenn Prager, a former DOJ program analyst, during a taped interview with Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL: Senior DOJ Epstein Investigator Reveals ‘Epstein Was CIA’ — Confirms ‘R-pes Occurred While Bill Clinton Was on the Plane’ — Says of President Trump, "He’s Protecting a Lot of Other People… He’s Not Protecting Himself, Because There’s Nothing There"… pic.twitter.com/nsokVW8ejz — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 24, 2025

"The [DOJ] didn't want to go after him [Epstein] because he's an asset for the United States and Israel," Prager said. "It's not talked about yet, but it's soon to come out that he was a CIA informant."

The Department of Justice quickly denied Prager's allegations in a statement. "This individual worked at the Department of Justice as a program analyst over fifteen years ago," the DOJ stated.

Official statement from the DOJ on our story: https://t.co/tZLbRAI8xI pic.twitter.com/9YWrQDhxsh — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 24, 2025

"He has no understanding of, or access to, the underlying facts in this investigation. His statements should not be considered accurate."

The department also stated, "It is disgusting that someone would further exploit victims of sexual abuse by fabricating stories for their personal benefit."

The accusations revive long-standing suspicions about Epstein's lenient handling in previous court cases.

Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008 and spent only 14 months in a county jail work-release program, although there was ample evidence of abuse.

Prager also asserted that former President Donald Trump had no direct engagement with Epstein's crimes.

"He's protecting a lot of other people... He's not protecting himself, because there's nothing there," he said.

"I've interviewed all the victims. There's never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occurred."

That assertion is contradicted by resurfaced public denouncements of Trump's prior acquaintance with Epstein. The two men can be seen together in a 1992 video interacting at Mar-a-Lago, and Trump once called Epstein a "terrific guy."

Trump replied to renewed criticism, saying to NBC News: "I don't comment on something that's a dead issue. I gave all the comments to the staff.."

Public reminders of their connection recently resurfaced in the form of satirical art installations featuring Trump and Epstein walking hand in hand.

The Secret Handshake Project, the organization behind the 12-foot statues erected in Washington, D.C., referred to the work as a commentary on "Friendship Month."

The White House dismissed the exhibit. "Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit—but it's not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep," a spokesperson replied.